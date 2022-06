Juneteenth is an annual commemoration and celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It’s a time to remember and honor the history that Black Americans endured. Officially marking the day enslaved people in the U.S. were told they were free, the holiday is about centering Black culture and achievements. In the fight for justice, and against systematic inequalities that still exist today, the holiday is a chance to celebrate achievements and reflect on history. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years before in 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that federal troops came to Galveston, Texas to notify slaves that they were free.

