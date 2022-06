CASPER, Wyo. — Yak Road is officially the name of a street in Natrona County, intersecting with Old Relic Road, the Star Yak Ranch said Monday. “#Yak Rd. is now a real street on our property and it’s the main road we use to herd the yaks back and forth between the grooming stations and their pastures,” the ranch said via Facebook on Monday. “Thanks to #Natrona County for making this a reality.”

CASPER, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO