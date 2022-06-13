ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Cortlandville woman arrested after domestic dispute

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH ) – A Cortlandville woman was arrested on June 10th after a domestic dispute with another adult.

During the altercation, Erica L. Allen cut and then stabbed the victim in the hand with broken glass, according to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

Two children witnessed the altercation but neither child was harmed during the incident.

Allen was released under supervision and is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on June 22nd.

