Batman: The Long Halloween Artist Tim Sale Admitted To Hospital

By Russ Burlingame
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Sale, the artist behind beloved works like Batman: the Long Halloween and Daredevil: Yellow, has been admitted to the hospital with what DC publisher Jim Lee characterizes as "severe health issues." No further details are yet known, but Lee's phrasing -- "I regret to share the very sad news" --...

epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Casts New Harley Quinn in Surprising Actress

We all know for a fact that the DC Extended Universe is still struggling in terms of cohesiveness and consistency but in the "elseworld" side of things aka the stories that take place outside of the main DCEU continuity, Warner Bros. has undeniably struck gold with the respective successes of Joker and The Batman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Reveals First Look at Bolt in Stunning Black Adam Covers (Exclusive)

DC's new Black Adam series from Christopher Priest and Rafa Sandoval will touch down next week, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy an exclusive look at Black Adam #2 and #4 right here! Black Adam #4 will launch with five stunning covers from series artist Rafa Sandoval as well as Taurin Clarke, Pamela Hoogeboom, and Rafael Sarmento. Sarmento and Sandoval's covers put the newest addition to the series and broader DC Universe in the spotlight, introducing fans to Bolt, as in 'Thunderbolt', and you can check out all of the covers starting on the next slide. Black Adam #4 hits stores on September 20th, and you can find the official description below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Should Be Set in the 1960s

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future has concerned the introduction of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, who can now be folded into the MCU continuity following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox a few years ago. The Fantastic Four, in particular, have already been debated about at length, especially given the several unsuccessful film reboots that previously starred the characters. The Fantastic Four reboot does not currently have a cast, a confirmed release date, or a director (following the exit of Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts), but that hasn't stopped speculation about how the team could be established within the main Earth-616 of the MCU. While the recent appearance of John Krasinski as an alternate-Earth version of Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has led some to wonder if the multiverse could play a role in the group's introduction, another possibility still remains — that the team (and their first film) could be rooted in the 1960s.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Promo Brings Marin's New Cosplays to Life

My Dress-Up Darling might be done with season one, but the series is far from over. In fact, the fandom is still falling for Marin in droves, and can you blame them? As one of this year's best girls, Marin has become a breakout star with netizens, and My Dress-Up Darling has released some new cosplays from the heroine.
COMICS
ComicBook

Watch: Sherri Shepherd Blasts MJF on The Wendy Williams Show

Sherri Shepherd was hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday and shared the story of an unfortunate encounter with AEW's MJF. She started off by reminding the crowd about Friedman's appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show as a kid, mentioned that he was now the wrestler known as MJF and assumed the J must stand for jerk. She explained that she saw Friedman in an airport lounge while waiting for a flight, and because her young son was a wrestling fan she decided to go up and ask for his autograph. Given that Friedman is notorious for not breaking character, you can probably guess how that went.
WWE
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unlocks Kishibe Rohan's Best Angles

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been telling the tale of the Joestars for decades, with creator Hirohiko Araki stating recently that he would love to work on the series forever if he could. With Araki clearly in love with the world he has created, the mangaka has also recently worked on the side series known as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which features a manga artist with a Stand of his own. Now, one cosplayer has given fans a brand new take on the mangaka.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Yes, Agents of SHIELD were fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The first episode of Ms Marvel was packed full of more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at, thanks to Kamala and her best friend Bruno sneaking off to Avenger Con. And marvel.com has handily broken down everything that can be spotted in the extensive scene. The location...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Vanessa's Witchy Charm

Black Clover might be in the middle of a major hiatus as the series creator prepares for the final arc of the series, and now one awesome cosplay is filling the gap by putting Vanessa Enoteca back into the spotlight! The anime run came to an end last year, and now the manga is getting ready to do the same a year later as series creator Yuki Tabata has officially gone on a lengthy hiatus in order to ready everything for the final arc of the series to come. That means fans are now counting down the days until it all comes to an end.
COMICS
ComicBook

Original Sons of Anarchy Star Finally Debuts on Mayans M.C.

By the time Sons of Anarchy came to an end, only a couple of original cast members remained on the show, leaving very few opportunities for a crossover with the Mayans M.C. spinoff series. Chibs, now the SAMCRO president, and Happy already made appearances on Mayans in earlier seasons, but fans have been waiting to see the return of Tig. Played by Kim Coates, Tig Trager was perhaps the biggest fan-favorite character on Sons of Anarchy, and the fact that he was left alive at the end of the series (and promoted to vice president) had fans hoping he would show up on Mayans M.C. at some point.
TV SERIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix's Answer to X-Men Is as Good as Marvel

The second season of The Umbrella Academy elevated the Netflix show from blocky, clunkily scripted superhero fare to a vibrant, self-aware time travel blast. It improved dramatically, adding a snappier, wittier, more humanistic touch to make it one of the best superhero shows out there. Season 3 doesn't make the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Lightyear's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Lower Than the Entire Toy Story Franchise

Pixar's newest movie, Lightyear, is hitting theaters this weekend and aims to explore the origins of beloved Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. This movie is the sci-fi spectacle that Andy's toy was based on in the first place, described by its filmmakers as "Andy's Star Wars." The connections to Toy Story are apparent for Lightyear, but it isn't getting the same critical reception as its franchise predecessors. Lightyear has received mostly positive reviews so far, but not nearly as positive as the four Toy Story movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick: Val Kilmer Shares Photo From Cameo

Considering Top Gun: Maverick has become the highest grossing movie of the year so far we're going to guess you've seen it, but we'll also issue a spoiler warning. The new film arrived over three decades after the original and though Tom Cruise is front and center at it all he's not the only one reprising his role from the Tony Scott film. Acclaimed actor Val Kilmer also makes an appearance in the new movie, appearing once again as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Now an Admiral in the United States Navy and is leader of the Pacific Fleet, Kilmer shared a photo of his appearance in the film on social media, writing: "36 years later… I'm still your wingman <3." Check it for yourself below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is Trying to Kill Anakin's Side in Disney+ Series

The most iconic villain in Star Wars history has returned to the screen, with Darth Vader acting as the main antagonist for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the final two films of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, came back to play Vader opposite former Star Wars co-star Ewan McGregor. This is a unique point in Vader's history, as he's dealing with quite a bit of inner conflict.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Releases New Season 4 Trailer

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon has dropped a new look at Season 4 with its fullest trailer yet! The highly anticipated return of the series will be kicking off its fourth season next month as part of the packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and with it will be sending Bell Cranel and the Hestia Familia into a tough new mission exploring a mysterious labyrinth for its next major arc. The fourth season will be adding some new faces and see some major returning characters in the thick of action, and now fans have gotten the best look yet.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spiderhead Review: Chris Hemsworth's Best Performance Comes in an Average Netflix Thriller

Spiderhead, a new Netflix original thriller, has just about everything in the world going for it. Director Joseph Kosinski is still flying high on the success of Top Gun: Maverick, which recently became the biggest movie of the year at the box office. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the devilishly witty minds behind the Deadpool franchise. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett make up a trio of well-loved stars that could anchor any movie with ease. Spiderhead should be a layup for Netflix. Instead, it just feels frustratingly average.
MOVIES

