Batman: The Long Halloween Artist Tim Sale Admitted To Hospital

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future has concerned the introduction of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, who can now be folded into the MCU continuity following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox a few years ago. The Fantastic Four, in particular, have already been debated about at length, especially given the several unsuccessful film reboots that previously starred the characters. The Fantastic Four reboot does not currently have a cast, a confirmed release date, or a director (following the exit of Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts), but that hasn't stopped speculation about how the team could be established within the main Earth-616 of the MCU. While the recent appearance of John Krasinski as an alternate-Earth version of Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has led some to wonder if the multiverse could play a role in the group's introduction, another possibility still remains — that the team (and their first film) could be rooted in the 1960s.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO