E-learning day Tuesday for 14 Minneapolis schools without air-con

Students at 14 Minneapolis schools will be taught from home Tuesday, with the district announcing an e-learning day at schools that aren't fully air conditioned.

Heat indices are expected to pass 100 degrees in Hennepin County on Tuesday, prompting heat advisories by public authorities who are advising people to stay in air conditioned facilities at the height of the day.

There are 14 schools in Minneapolis that don't have full air conditioning, which will be closed on Tuesday due to the excessive heat.

They are:

Anthony

Anwatin

Bryn Mawr

Field

Hiawatha

Kenny

Kenwood

Lake Harriet Lower

Lake Harriet Upper

Longfellow

Northrup

Pratt

Roosevelt

Sheridan.

All other schools will continue with in-person learning.

It's further disruption for students at the affected schools, who have already seen remote learning during periods of high COVID levels at the start of 2022.

Then, school was closed for three weeks in April due to the teacher's strike, with the school day and academic year extended to make up for the lost time.

The final day for Minneapolis schools is June 24.

The district will be making cold picnic lunches available at all its schools.

All after-school activities and Minneapolis Kids for not fully air-conditioned schools are also canceled.

There may be more e-learning days on the horizon too, with heat indices expected to threaten triple digits again next week.