ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beardstown, IL

Beardstown City Hall Moving to New Hours of Operation in July

wlds.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeardstown City Hall will have new hours of operation beginning...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Jacksonville City Council Discusses ARPA Money Spending, Funding of New Directions

Jacksonville aldermen face a number of questions on how they will spend $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money over the next 2 ½ years. Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty explained to the council during workshop session that he and City Treasurer Beth Hopkins solicited projects from all of the city’s department heads over the last several months, dividing the projects in several different buckets relating to public safety, infrastructure, utilities, recreation, among others. McCarty says in total that he had received approximately $8 million worth of projects the money could be used in accordance with the rules finalized by the U.S. Department of Treasury in April.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Route 108 in Greene to Close Next Week

A well-traveled Route in Greene County will be closed to traffic starting next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois Route 108 between US 67 and Route 267 will be closed for road work beginning next Tuesday, June 21st at 5:30 am. The road is being closed...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Main Street Achieves National Accreditation for 21st Consecutive Year

Jacksonville Main Street has now been recognized as an accredited program for more than two decades. National Main Street has again recognized the Jacksonville organization for an “exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.”. Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Beardstown, IL
Government
City
Beardstown, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County in May 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Ryanne Jacoby and Jacob Jacoby sold a residence at 332 Fourth...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
muddyrivernews.com

After more than 30 years at Illinois Veterans Home, Gengenbacher promoted to adjutant

QUINCY — Rick Gengenbacher may have missed an opportunity for a fabulous career in the sporting goods industry. The Illinois Veterans Home is grateful for that. Gengenbacher, 56, became the adjutant at the home on June 1. He replaces Dawn Whitcomb, who announced in December her resignation after 11 years in the position. The adjutant works with veterans, in the community and around the state, to make sure they meet eligibility requirements to be admitted to the home.
ILLINOIS STATE
Y101

Two New Stores Open at The Prairie Trail Shopping Center

Not one, but two new stores have opened in the Prairie Trail Shopping Center. One is familiar and has been in Quincy for a while, but just has a new location. The Quincy Petco Store that was located at 405 N 32nd St has a new address. Now you can find the pet store at 6216 Broadway Street in the Prairie Trail Shopping Center (the former MC Sports building). The store is opened Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm and Sundays are 10 am to 7 pm, and offers everything that they did at their old location. Grooming, pet supplies, toys, food, and everything you need for your four-legged friend.
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours
wlds.com

Kush21 Sets Sight on Late 2022 Opening Date

Jacksonville’s first cannabis dispensary should be opened by the end of the year. The Journal Courier reports that Kenny Pleasant of Kush21 should be receiving his dispensary license from the State of Illinois by the first weeks of August. The State of Illinois had been at a stalemate with...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Pavement buckled on Route 29, police urge drive with caution

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND)- The Rochester Police Department warns of a buckle in the pavement on Route 29 in the left southbound lane near the Taft Drive intersection. Police urge all motorist traveling within the area to drive with caution. The Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified of the hazard.
ROCHESTER, IL
wlds.com

Parolee in Sangamon Arrested For Burglary Spree

Sangamon County authorities arrested a Springfield man late last week in connection to several burglaries in rural Sangamon County earlier this month. 32 year old Brian E. Hiler II of Springfield was arrested last Friday afternoon at his residence in the 1000 block of North Edmond Avenue after an execution of a search warrant.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxillinois.com

Sangamon County deputies to escort DCFS workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County deputies will now escort Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) investigators into homes. County board members approved a contract Tuesday night to hire two new deputies. Those deputies will be assigned to accompany DCFS workers in homes during visits. Sangamon County...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

How to keep your house cool without A.C.

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
PEKIN, IL
WAND TV

Employee attacked inside Springfield Subway restaurant

(WAND) - An employee inside a Springfield Subway restaurant was attacked, and police are looking for the person responsible. Police were called to the Subway at 630 E. North Grand Ave. on June 6 for an aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated assault. Springfield PD said...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Verizon Retail Location to Open Thursday

Verizon is opening up its first retail location in Jacksonville soon. TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailers based in Fishers, Indiana, has purchased the lease for 1699 West Morton Avenue, the former home of Title Max Loan Service and Easy Street Lounge. Signs are already...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

Amazon warehouse in North Pekin could open by year’s end

NORTH PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Announced almost a year ago, an Amazon warehouse is now under construction in North Pekin and could be open by year’s end. Located along Edgewater Drive, the warehouse will become a “Final Mile” Fulfillment Center that will allow Amazon to deliver packages itself in the area, and use third parties like UPS less.
NORTH PEKIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy