Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,200,559 which is 1,040% higher than the state average of $280,637.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in South Carolina

#1. Charleston-North Charleston: 13

#2. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort: 5

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 3

#3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 3

#5. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin: 2

#6. Columbia: 1

#6. Georgetown: 1

#6. Seneca: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. North Myrtle Beach

– Typical home value: $373,624

– 1-year price change: +35.9%

– 5-year price change: +69.4%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#29. Clover

– Typical home value: $391,544

– 1-year price change: +33.4%

– 5-year price change: +69.1%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#28. Townville

– Typical home value: $395,374

– 1-year price change: +30.5%

– 5-year price change: +68.9%

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#27. Chapin

– Typical home value: $410,026

– 1-year price change: +26.3%

– 5-year price change: +49.3%

– Metro area: Columbia

#26. Saint Helena Island

– Typical home value: $419,037

– 1-year price change: +40.7%

– 5-year price change: +60.7%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#25. Bluffton

– Typical home value: $441,561

– 1-year price change: +35.4%

– 5-year price change: +61.0%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#24. Surfside Beach

– Typical home value: $443,866

– 1-year price change: +36.2%

– 5-year price change: +74.0%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#23. Hollywood

– Typical home value: $446,641

– 1-year price change: +27.2%

– 5-year price change: +62.3%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#22. Pinopolis

– Typical home value: $451,168

– 1-year price change: +24.7%

– 5-year price change: +67.2%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#21. Pawleys Island

– Typical home value: $454,096

– 1-year price change: +25.6%

– 5-year price change: +51.5%

– Metro area: Georgetown

#20. Salem

– Typical home value: $482,334

– 1-year price change: +35.0%

– 5-year price change: +75.6%

– Metro area: Seneca

#19. Fort Mill

– Typical home value: $482,781

– 1-year price change: +31.9%

– 5-year price change: +63.5%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#18. Ravenel

– Typical home value: $490,509

– 1-year price change: +28.1%

– 5-year price change: +75.2%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#17. Charleston

– Typical home value: $499,614

– 1-year price change: +30.2%

– 5-year price change: +58.5%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#16. Tega Cay

– Typical home value: $529,553

– 1-year price change: +32.0%

– 5-year price change: +78.4%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#15. Edisto Beach

– Typical home value: $564,066

– 1-year price change: +20.6%

– 5-year price change: +44.5%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. Wadmalaw Island

– Typical home value: $601,882

– 1-year price change: +27.7%

– 5-year price change: +57.7%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#13. Awendaw

– Typical home value: $604,309

– 1-year price change: +22.5%

– 5-year price change: +47.6%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#12. Okatie

– Typical home value: $606,093

– 1-year price change: +34.9%

– 5-year price change: +55.3%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#11. Meggett

– Typical home value: $689,441

– 1-year price change: +28.1%

– 5-year price change: +51.8%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#10. Hilton Head Island

– Typical home value: $710,477

– 1-year price change: +40.0%

– 5-year price change: +71.3%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#9. Mount Pleasant

– Typical home value: $711,779

– 1-year price change: +32.3%

– 5-year price change: +53.8%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#8. Seabrook Island

– Typical home value: $814,916

– 1-year price change: +38.9%

– 5-year price change: +62.5%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#7. Briarcliffe Acres

– Typical home value: $822,858

– 1-year price change: +34.7%

– 5-year price change: +79.2%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#6. Sunset

– Typical home value: $1,115,744

– 1-year price change: +29.5%

– 5-year price change: +57.6%

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#5. Folly Beach

– Typical home value: $1,291,418

– 1-year price change: +44.4%

– 5-year price change: +78.4%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#4. Isle of Palms

– Typical home value: $1,470,809

– 1-year price change: +44.6%

– 5-year price change: +75.7%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#3. Kiawah Island

– Typical home value: $1,678,499

– 1-year price change: +38.7%

– 5-year price change: +52.9%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#2. Sheldon

– Typical home value: $2,264,836

– 1-year price change: +26.2%

– 5-year price change: +40.7%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#1. Sullivans Island

– Typical home value: $3,200,559

– 1-year price change: +40.9%

– 5-year price change: +85.6%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

