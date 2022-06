SHARON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph and ramming a patrol car. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9 around 5 a.m., a report came in from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle that was wanted. Two suspects were in the vehicle and were reportedly considered armed and dangerous.

23 HOURS AGO