ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Burgers and Brews

8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeVWb_0g9OqHjc00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- A garage is a great mancave for dads, especially one that serves burgers and beers. Sickie’s Garage is not only celebrating father’s day with delicious food but also their ten year anniversary. Chad Duffield gives Roqui Theus a taste of some of the things on their menu they have prepared for these celebrations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Colorful Celebrations with a Fruity Pebble Latte

Las Vegas(KLAS)-As pride month continues so do the various ways that businesses are celebrating. Founders Coffee has a new drink especially for pride month that also raises money for a great local cause. Kendall Tenney joins Bronwen Nikora and Suzi Neuman from founders coffee in the kitchen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Eater

LA Sandwiches, Hawaiian Lemonade, and Five More Recent Openings

From the Las Vegas Strip to neighborhood strip malls, new restaurants, cafes, and bars are opening across the Las Vegas Valley. The following are just some of the restaurants that have recently opened. It will be updated periodically. Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry brings the charm of Chinatown’s Gäbi Coffee...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating Dads and Grads

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Father’s day is approaching quickly and we are in graduation season so gift giving may be at the top of your list. Jillian Lopez gets help from lifestyle expert Samantha Vickers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hamburger#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Brews#Nexstar Media Inc
vegas24seven.com

Zeppola Cafe is Now Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Zeppola Cafe is Now Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Zeppola Cafe, located at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, is now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner using generations-old family recipes. Guests can expect a variety of traditional Italian dishes made from scratch daily with the freshest ingredients in a unique dining experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Elevate Your “Perception”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-PERCEPTION Las Vegas opened in June 2022, and is the very first permanent digital art museum on the strip! Roqui Theus stopped by to preview its 1st installation, “Leonardo: The Universal Man,” which chronicles the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci. The hour long journey will take you through three different rooms highlighting work like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New fall flights from Canada coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Canada’s Air Transat airline has announced new flights from Montreal to Las Vegas beginning in the fall. According to Air Transat it will fly round trip to Las Vegas four times a week beginning on November 3, 2022. “Many Canadians want to finally take the trip they have been dreaming of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
8 News Now

Illuminating Cancer Survivors

Las Vegas(KLAS)-June is a time to illuminate cancer survivors. Miral Kotb, the founder and creator of iLluminate at The Strat is a two time survivor. And for national cancer survivor month, she is sharing her inspiring story and adding a new matinee for the community and visitors to enjoy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Atomic Liquors, Las Vegas’ oldest free-standing bar, turns 70

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Atomic Liquors turned 70 years-old this year and wanted to invite locals and tourists alike to its birthday celebration over the June 17 weekend. When Atomic Liquors was started, an entirely new type of liquor sale license was created called The Tavern License. Atomic was issued the first ever license of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Best Neighborhood Fine Dining: Harlo Steakhouse & Bar

Chef Gina Marinelli has more than earned her shot at founding a fine-dining destination, and her Downtown Summerlin spot features a fun and deeply satisfying menu of steakhouse faves, seafood, pasta and decadent desserts. 1720 Festival Plaza Drive, harlosteak.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideradio.com

Las Vegas’ ‘Jammin’ 105.7’ Goes ‘Thump In The Morning.’

Marlon “DJ Thump” Rice moves from afternoons to mornings at Beasley Media Group urban AC “Jammin’ 105.7” KOAS Las Vegas, replacing the syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” The “Thump In The Morning” show will air from 5-10am weekdays. Meanwhile, Picazzo Stevens joins KOAS as afternoon host and Music Director.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegasonlyentertainment.com

Vegas Exhibitions, Fireworks and Parades

WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM SHOW CLOSED AT HARRAH’S: The. “An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” show closed June 12 at Harrah’s. The show opened at the Harrah’s Showroom last November featuring Houston’s hologram and voice backed by a live band, singers, and dancers performing her famous songs. According to a spokesperson, the show plans to enhance the production with expanded and more immersive stagecraft and reopen again in Las Vegas. Time will tell.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy