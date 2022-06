Brad Raffensperger is Georgia’s secretary of state and is anticipated to testify on June 21 before the Jan. 6 committee, under a subpoena. As the top official overseeing for elections in Georgia, Raffensperger was responsible for managing the 2020 election in the state, which Joe Biden won by a thin margin. In the ensuing months, Raffensperger would come under pressure from then-President Donald Trump to change the outcome of the election, including being told to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO