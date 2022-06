Kim Fehseke, Senior VP of Marketing & Communications for Connection Bank & Insurance, pledges support for the 2022 Light Up The Sky Fireworks campaign to Tim Gobble, Executive Director of the Fort Madison Partners. The 2022 campaign is underway with hopes to raise the needed $20,000.00 for the community fireworks display. “We are a little over the half way mark now,” states Gobble. “The hopes are donations will continue to flow into the office to keep up the tradition of providing the area’s best fireworks display.” The 2022 display will be shot out over the Mississippi River and Business Highway 61 will be closed off to vehicular traffic prior to the show for the public viewing/seating.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO