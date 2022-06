MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The next time customers head to a brewery in South Carolina, they won't be allowed to purchase as much beer "to go" after a law changed. For the past two years, South Carolina breweries were allowed to sell up to 576 ounces of beer to go, but the pandemic-era law expired at the end of May, and now breweries can only sell up to 288 ounces.

