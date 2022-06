LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne is presenting a free one-day Situational Awareness Training Class to reduce the risk of members of the community from becoming a victim. This three-hour class will be held on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Building located at 220 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling, LA. This class is open to those 13 years of age and older. Topics covered include identifying a threat, know the options, being aware of surroundings and fight, flight or freeze.

LULING, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO