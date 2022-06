A citywide curfew for minors in Allen will remain in effect for another three years, the Allen City Council decided in a unanimous vote Tuesday night. The vote was for an ordinance that would have subjected all minors over the age of nine and under the age of 17 to a citywide curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

