ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Race near Eugene offers people the chance to run for 24 hours straight

By Elizabeth Castillo
opb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. The Bristow 24/12 Run is happening on Saturday at the Elijah Bristow State Park near Eugene. Participants can run for...

www.opb.org

Comments / 2

Related
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Summer band concerts in Corvallis, here's the lineup

Summer Concerts in the Park with the Corvallis Community Band are back, beginning Tuesday, June 21 in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. Themed concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run for an hour. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-backed chair to sit and enjoy the free music.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voicemail#Opb#The Bristow 24 12 Run
beachconnection.net

Parade, Food Contests and Explosions for Central Oregon Coast: Florence's Fourth

(Florence, Oregon) – The skies and the streets of one central Oregon coast town will be lighting up with fun and frivolity for the Fourth of July, as Florence puts together its big display for the year. A collaboration between the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Florence and the Port of Siuslaw – as well as other local groups – there will be a parade, pie eating contests, music and uproarious times throughout Historic Old Town Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Linn County acquires Cascadia State Park

ALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County’s Board of Commissioners agreed earlier today to take permanent ownership of Cascadia State Park after three years of managing and maintaining the park. Cascadia State Park, which lies east of Sweet Home, had been under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Veneta woman speaks out about run-in with poisonous hemlock

VENETA, Ore. -- A Veneta woman is speaking out after a deadly run-in with a very dangerous plant called poison hemlock. it led to a heartbreaking loss for Stacy Soverns, who said their family cat died after lying in the toxic plant. "It very slowly paralyzed the animal. It started...
cityofroseburg.org

Study underway for Diamond Lake Blvd.

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Work on a design plan to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/ Oregon Route 138 East is underway in Roseburg after the City recently kicked off a joint project with the state and a consultant. The project’s goal is to create a design...
ROSEBURG, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Public Defense Director Criticize Judge For Improper Conduct

Stephen Singer, executive director of Public Defense Services, sent Marion County Presiding Judge Tracy Prall a harsh email Monday, telling her to remove his employees from the cases. As Singer stated, “we need to get these unjustified and pointless appointments canceled immediately so that we can all focus on the business at hand which includes locating attorneys to defend unrepresented individuals in Marion County.” I beg you to do something to stop this unneeded, inefficient, and improper action by the judges in your court. Please. “
MARION COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

New trestle: Wondering about headroom

The way the construction crew has been making progress, the new railroad trestle on Cox Creek in Albany should be spanning the bike and walking path there any day now. When that is accomplished, I’m wondering how much headroom there will still be for people on the path, especially if they are sitting on a bike.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Memorial service held for police chief and former Lane County sheriff

EUGENE, Ore. -- A memorial service was held today for Florence police chief and former Lane County sheriff Tom Turner. Chief Tom Turner served the community for over 40 years, including four years as Lane County Sheriff and seven years as Florence Police Chief. He passed away in his home on May 11 surrounded by family.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

DeFazio ends Oregon record 36 years in U.S. House

Springfield Democrat reviews public works triumph, forest policy failure, at Historical Society forum.When Peter DeFazio retires after an Oregon record for U.S. House service, he will have achieved one policy goal — but a second eluded him — during his 36 years representing southwest Oregon's 4th District. As chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he secured congressional approval of a $1 trillion-plus spending plan for public works that President Joe Biden signed last year — although the evenly split Senate ended up dictating its details. "We're going to have the biggest investment," DeFazio said. "It's not going to...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Why there will be a TON of emergency vehicles in Harrisburg on Thursday

Emergency vehicles and first responders fill downtown Harrisburg to respond to a simulated hazardous material spill on Thursday, June 16. Linn County Sheriff’s Office ask people to avoid calling 911 about the training to avoid inundating emergency dispatchers with calls. Organizers will set aside a public viewing area in...
HARRISBURG, OR
kezi.com

Florence casino raises its minimum wage ahead of state wage increase

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Three Rivers Casino is looking to meet the rising cost of living and attract potential employees by increasing its minimum wage to $14 an hour. In May, the casino gave out cost-of-living raises to current employees and updated their policies for merit increases for employees, including those who earn tips. Casino staff said that the rising costs of gas, housing and food are hitting the coastal areas just as hard as the rest of the state.
FLORENCE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Surfer Identified as Florence Man – Accident Closes Bridge – Seniors Parade

Authorities identified 31 year old Stefen Ray Nutter of Florence as that of the deceased person who was located Thursday in the ocean north of Florence. Nutter was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from a surfing trip in the area. At this time there is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity contributing to his death.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy