Race near Eugene offers people the chance to run for 24 hours straight

Springfield Democrat reviews public works triumph, forest policy failure, at Historical Society forum.When Peter DeFazio retires after an Oregon record for U.S. House service, he will have achieved one policy goal — but a second eluded him — during his 36 years representing southwest Oregon's 4th District. As chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he secured congressional approval of a $1 trillion-plus spending plan for public works that President Joe Biden signed last year — although the evenly split Senate ended up dictating its details. "We're going to have the biggest investment," DeFazio said. "It's not going to...

