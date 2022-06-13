ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCSO deputies find person of interest as they investigating shooting on public land east of Redmond

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
(Update: Person of interest found; investigation continues)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies found a person of interest Monday as they investigated a shooting on public land east of Redmond, and the public was urged to avoid the area.

Deputies received a report around 8:40 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Highway 126 East and Southeast Sherman Road, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

In an initial news release, Janes urged the public, “Please avoid the area while law enforcement is attempting to locate this subject.”

Later, he updated that DCSO deputies had located the person of interest and were continuing the investigation.

Further information will be released at the conclusion of the investigation, he said.

