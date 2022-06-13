Man fled from MSP on stolen motorcycle, tried to hide gear under slushy machine, troopers say

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three suspects after they tried to steal an off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputy’s truck from his home, which led to a shootout. Detroit police say this suspect drove away in the off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputies truck. | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Friday, June 3, at about 7:16 a.m. in the 10600 block of Balfour, the 56-year-old off-duty sheriff’s deputy was backing his gray 2019 Dodge Ram into his driveway, and he left it running while he took some packages inside. Detroit police say the second suspect was armed and exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s...

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO