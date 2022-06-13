ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man fled from MSP on stolen motorcycle, tried to hide gear under slushy machine, troopers say

By Brandon Champion
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT – A man was arrested after he tried to flee from police on a stolen motorcycle. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers attempted to stop the man on I-96 near Wyoming Avenue at 5:10...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

