Deals are being offered in the RICO case stacked against YSL according to new reports. Young Thug and Gunna remain incarcerated after both rappers were denied bond in separate hearings, and it is expected that they will be in jail until the Summer or Fall of 2023. Over two dozen people are connected to this case, and prosecutors alleged that they are all tied to a "criminal" gang Young Slime Life. A man named Walter Murphy was also taken into custody and it was reported that prosecutors stated that he is the co-founder of YSL.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO