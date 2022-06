At one time, the gentleman in this story was well-armed... not as much anymore. Police in Warren, Michigan say a man in his 30s, Michael Liburdi, will, a the very least, lose a hand after an explosive device he was handling in his garage inadvertently detonated. He was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, but is expected to live. The home where the explosion took place was on Gentner Street near 8 mile Road and Gratiot Ave.

