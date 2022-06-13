Cowley County man injured when bike crashes into deer
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after his motorcycle crashed into a deer.
Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the 19000 block of U.S. Highway 77, south of Winfield.
Falletti said 65-year-old Richard Jones was heading east when his 2003 Harley Davidson hit the deer.
Jones was taken to the hospital in Winfield. The sheriff does not have an update on Jones' condition. He did not mention the fate of the deer.
