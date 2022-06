The Airbus A380 lives to see another day, at least with British Airways. The A380 has always been a unique aircraft because of its sheer size. Even though it has the capacity to carry more passengers than a 747 and does so efficiently when fully loaded, it was a case of joining the market a little too late. Twin jets like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, while much smaller, were much more efficient to the point where it made more sense flying two of them versus one A380. With other limiting factors to consider as well, Airbus only receive 251 orders for the behemoth, all of which have since been delivered.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO