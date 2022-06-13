ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Step Back In Time 32nd Annual’s BACK!

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 32nd Annual Lewis & Clark Festival's back & set to go full tilt this weekend in Great Falls. Friday evening's the "Intimate Dinner with Thomas Jefferson" will commence at 6,...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K96 FM

It’s Talk Of The Town In Conrad

Conrad's "All Around Town" rummage sales, close to 40 sales in & around Conrad Town, will be going FULL TILT this Friday & Saturday. Don't worry about a thing...the list of all the sale sites will be available at Closet Consignment Boutique tomorrow (Friday) between 10, & 5:30. Several of the sales will begin tomorrow, ALL sales will run on Saturday, from 8, to 4, & there'll even be a select few sales on Sunday. You can call Closet Consignment Boutique with any questions at 278 5343. We may be on dry land here in our Golden Triangle, but let's go "Saleing,"yard saleing this weekend in & around Conrad...
CONRAD, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Society
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
State
Missouri State
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Mountain Tire closed; new owner for Dahlquist Realtors; Life in Bloom expanding; Craig Taphouse open; GF Clinic testing shuttle service; GF Library hosting online safety event; GFPS giving away books

Mountain Tire in downtown Great Falls at the corner of 1st Avenue South and 4th Street has closed. The owners are retiring after 30 years in business. The shop is closed for all service work. They are open to close out tire sales, equipment, furniture, fixtures and shop supplies sales.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

MDT finishing work on U.S. Highway 87 north of Great Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation and Schellinger Construction will return on June 21, weather permitting, to complete final improvements on the Great Falls North U.S. Highway 87 project, from Dent Bridge Road to Great Bear Avenue. Final construction activities include chip sealing and painting permanent road lines and markings. Drivers...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
K96 FM

Transfusions Needed 4 Infant Deliveries

More than 15 million red blood cells, platelets & plasma were transfused in 2019. That works out to 42,000 blood components used by patients on a daily basis. In fact, transfusions are needed in every 1 out of 83 infant deliveries. In Conrad, there's a Blood Drive scheduled for this Thursday, the 9th, at the Conrad Mission Church. Hours will be from 11 until 5, on Thursday afternoon. By the way, 46% of patients who received a platelet transfusion have a type of cancer. Stop by the church Thursday afternoon if you can...
CONRAD, MT
theelectricgf.com

Reeves leaving CCSO; Van Dyken named undersheriff

Undersheriff Cory Reeves is leaving the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office. He’s retiring after 25 years in law enforcement and taking a job with Alluvion Health. In mid-July, he’ll start as the executive director of the Adlera Lab. On July 1, Capt. Scott Van Dyken will assume the...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

BIG Week Ahead For The Golden Triangle

BIG week coming up this week for our Golden Triangle as Summer 22 rolls on. A community event's pertaining to DUI's in the county is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Over in Chester, St. Mary's Catholic Church will be hosting a Farmers Union FREE camp on Tuesday. There'll be a Veterans Affairs Service Officer visiting with veterans in Shelby & Cut Bank, on Wednesday, & we'll have a blood drive on Thursday, over at the Shelby Civic Center. Come Thursday evening, Whoop-Up Trail Days will kick off with a Calcutta at the Branding Iron in Conrad. Fasten your seatbelts for another big week under our Montana Big Sky...I'm ready for some Whoop-Up rhubarb pie!
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Today’s The LAST Day To Vote

Fairfield Schools reports today, Wednesday, the 25th, is the FINA day to turn in your ballots for the high school & elementary school technology levy. Ballots MUST be turned in to the school by 8 o'clock tonight. Make your voice heard.
FAIRFIELD, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
432
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy