Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook by NWS

It’s been quite some time since we had a restaurant in the old Bonanza location on Maine Street in Presque Isle, Maine. It would be nice to see something new go in there. We sure are ready for something to fill the space. It would be awesome if Bonanza came back. There is so much history and tradition with the restaurant in Star City. You probably have your own memories over the years of going there with family and friends.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO