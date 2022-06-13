ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

Q106.5

Maine Cuts More Than 57,000 Antlerless Deer Tags For 2022 Season

There will be less Maine "any-deer" tags available this season. However, there should be plenty to go around. Big changes are coming to Maine's any-deer lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has provided additional information regarding the new system in which antlerless deer permits will be distributed. See our in depth article (below) about how the new lottery will work.
MAINE STATE
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, May 2-8, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of May 2-8, including the following. PERHAM — Cpl. Casavant received a fraud complaint from a resident in Perham. The man had wired $16,000 to a business in Pennsylvania to purchase a vehicle and it was never delivered. The company was now not answering his emails or calls. The investigation is ongoing.
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Airforce Works to Determine Extent of PFAS Contamination at Loring

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The Department of the Air Force updated the public on environmental restoration activities at the former Air Force Base. NewsSource 8′s Brian Bouchard was at the meeting in Limestone and has the story. From the 1970s up until the base closed in the early 90s,...
LIMESTONE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Poll: What Do You Want to See at the Old Bonanza in Presque Isle?

It’s been quite some time since we had a restaurant in the old Bonanza location on Maine Street in Presque Isle, Maine. It would be nice to see something new go in there. We sure are ready for something to fill the space. It would be awesome if Bonanza came back. There is so much history and tradition with the restaurant in Star City. You probably have your own memories over the years of going there with family and friends.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 37-Year Frenchville Cold Case

Frenchville, Maine (WAGM) - According to a press release from the Maine State Police “On Monday, June 13, 2022, Maine State Police Detectives traveled to Lowell, Massachusetts to arrest the mother of Baby Jane Doe who was found dead in Frenchville, Maine on December 7, 1985. Baby Jane Doe was first discovered after a dog found the newborn and carried her less than 700 feet to his owner’s home. State Police Detectives were able to track the dog’s path back to the location where the investigation showed Baby Jane Doe was born and then abandoned in below zero temperatures at a gravel pit in Frenchville.
FRENCHVILLE, ME
observer-me.com

Book by Maine undercover game warden is a must read

For many years before 2016, the Maine Warden Service conducted so-called “covert operations.”. Basically, warden investigators were authorized to go undercover, use a different name and a cover story, and infiltrate a nest of hardcore poachers and eventually bring them to justice. These covert investigations were employed sparingly, and targeted at truly bad hombres, habitual offenders whose poaching and drug-dealing activities were really raising havoc with Maine’s big game populations or fisheries resources.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Classic Victorian Home has All the Charm in Houlton, Maine

This Victorian home in Houlton is just what you would imagine and more. The details and the design are done on a grand scale. As you look inside and see the photos, think to yourself about the potential for a bed and breakfast you could own. Or, make yourself at home with the family in a big house for all to enjoy.
HOULTON, ME
