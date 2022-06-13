Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Crawford County in east central Illinois Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oblong, Flat Rock, Russellville, New Hebron, Birds, Hardinville and Stoy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO