ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 02:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Ohio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ohio County through 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Livermore, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hartford around 730 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OHIO COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR LAWRENCE AND SOUTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 713 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chauncey to near Lancaster, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vincennes, Lawrenceville, Sumner, St. Francisville, Flat Rock, Russellville, New Hebron, Chauncey, Birds, Hardinville, Pinkstaff, Petrolia, Lawrenceville Airport, Billett, Red Hills State Park, Helena and Mount Carmel Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Crawford County in east central Illinois Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oblong, Flat Rock, Russellville, New Hebron, Birds, Hardinville and Stoy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy