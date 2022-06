Siara Tirado would walk to within 50 yards of the building every single day, and no further. She wanted to look inside, but instead would pretend to read on a bench or duck into a neighboring building to eat lunch. She’d stay close enough to Pride Commons to glance at the big windows, the beautiful rainbows and the door. For the first two months of Tirado’s freshman year, she’d walk, sit, pretend, and wait. Hoping for a moment when no one else was in sight, which she began to realize would be an endless exercise on a campus of 70,000 students.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO