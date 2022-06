The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently done for the year. According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking into trades for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. Green has won three NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO