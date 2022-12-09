Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
Great Food Destination / Greater Nashua: Rambling House Food & Gathering
Rambling House Food & Gathering started from just a nugget of an idea about 10 years ago. The Gleeson girls, Erin and Kerry, had just graduated from college and, after spending much time abroad, just wanted to live anywhere but Nashua. Dad Denis said, “If you don’t like it here, make it the place you want it to be.”
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: The Little Grille at The Depot
A building that once led travelers to and from Littleton via railway has since been repurposed to transport taste buds (and eyes) to exotic lands of flavor and color. The previous Grafton County railroad station now blends Brazilian barbecue and local American fare with a modern art exhibit lining its walls.
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
WMUR.com
Concord city councilors approve $35,000 to restore land after homeless camp clearing
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord's city council has unanimously voted to spend $35,000 to clean up a former homeless camp on Locke Road. The camp was one of three sites around the city that was recently cleared out. The land has a conservation easement and city councilors said the money...
WMUR.com
Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire
RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
manchesterinklink.com
Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends
MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
WMUR.com
Rochester residents complain of severe mail delivery delays
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Sporadic mail delivery in Rochester has caused delays in getting medicine, checks and bills, residents said Monday. Residents of a Rochester neighborhood said they have noticed the delays over the past couple of weeks. "It's been like two and a half weeks, and I've only gotten...
NH Traffic Alert: Spaulding Turnpike to Temporarily Close Tuesday
The Spaulding Turnpike will close early Tuesday afternoon to allow for further investigation of Monday afternoon's fatal crash. The highway will be closed in both directions between Exit 6 (Routes 9 and 108) in Dover and Exit 7 (Route 125) in Rochester between noon and 2 p.m. New Hampshire State...
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody Police are searching for a Maine man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in a North Shore town. Michael Gray, 31, called the police Saturday night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle. When entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member’s workplace on Main Street in Peabody.
UPDATE: Crash Closes Northbound Spaulding Turnpike, 1 Dead
UPDATE: The story was updated to show one person has died. One person has died in a crash that closed the northbound Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon in Dover. The closure north of the Little Bay Bridge caused multi-mile delays in both directions. The left lane was closed on the southbound side after the crash, but the lanes were completely closed around 5 p.m. north of Exit 7 for Route 108.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
thepulseofnh.com
Freelance Amazon Driver Busted For Stealing Packages From NH Distro Facility
A Fitchburg, Massachusetts freelance delivery driver is facing charges after she allegedly left an Amazon distribution facility in Nashua with a loaded truck last summer and then failed to deliver the company packages to customers. Last week, 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class-B felony, for her alleged role in the August 29th incident. If convicted, she could face up to seven years behind bars, as well as miscellaneous fines.
Southbound Spaulding Turnpike Truck Jumps Guardrail, Hits 2 Cars
One person was killed when a tractor-trailer heading south on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with their Acura Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police said the truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near...
Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location
When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
Owner Seeking Help After Vandals Cause $1K In Damage At Roller World In Saugus
A roller rink in Saugus is determined to not let vandals who caused $1,000 in damages skate by, says the rink's owner. Roller World, located near Route 1, was forced to close on Saturday Dec. 3 after discovering that vandals broke a heavy steel panic bar on a door to the rink's lobby area.&nbs…
manchesterinklink.com
Man wanted in burglary of Hanover Street business arrested in connection to weekend armed robbery
MANCHESTER, NH – A man wanted in connection with the September burglary at Beeze Tees on Hanover Street was arrested Monday after police sought him out in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at Queen City Market. Jonathan Santiago Martinez, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Dec. 12 after a...
