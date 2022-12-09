ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / Greater Nashua: Rambling House Food & Gathering

Rambling House Food & Gathering started from just a nugget of an idea about 10 years ago. The Gleeson girls, Erin and Kerry, had just graduated from college and, after spending much time abroad, just wanted to live anywhere but Nashua. Dad Denis said, “If you don’t like it here, make it the place you want it to be.”
NASHUA, NH
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / North of Concord: The Little Grille at The Depot

A building that once led travelers to and from Littleton via railway has since been repurposed to transport taste buds (and eyes) to exotic lands of flavor and color. The previous Grafton County railroad station now blends Brazilian barbecue and local American fare with a modern art exhibit lining its walls.
LITTLETON, NH
WMUR.com

Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire

RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
RYE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends

MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Rochester residents complain of severe mail delivery delays

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Sporadic mail delivery in Rochester has caused delays in getting medicine, checks and bills, residents said Monday. Residents of a Rochester neighborhood said they have noticed the delays over the past couple of weeks. "It's been like two and a half weeks, and I've only gotten...
ROCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

UPDATE: Crash Closes Northbound Spaulding Turnpike, 1 Dead

UPDATE: The story was updated to show one person has died. One person has died in a crash that closed the northbound Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon in Dover. The closure north of the Little Bay Bridge caused multi-mile delays in both directions. The left lane was closed on the southbound side after the crash, but the lanes were completely closed around 5 p.m. north of Exit 7 for Route 108.
DOVER, NH
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Freelance Amazon Driver Busted For Stealing Packages From NH Distro Facility

A Fitchburg, Massachusetts freelance delivery driver is facing charges after she allegedly left an Amazon distribution facility in Nashua with a loaded truck last summer and then failed to deliver the company packages to customers. Last week, 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class-B felony, for her alleged role in the August 29th incident. If convicted, she could face up to seven years behind bars, as well as miscellaneous fines.
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Southbound Spaulding Turnpike Truck Jumps Guardrail, Hits 2 Cars

One person was killed when a tractor-trailer heading south on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with their Acura Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police said the truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near...
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash

A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
YORK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
