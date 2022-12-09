A Fitchburg, Massachusetts freelance delivery driver is facing charges after she allegedly left an Amazon distribution facility in Nashua with a loaded truck last summer and then failed to deliver the company packages to customers. Last week, 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class-B felony, for her alleged role in the August 29th incident. If convicted, she could face up to seven years behind bars, as well as miscellaneous fines.

