ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Explainer: U.S. yield curve inverts again: What is it telling us?

By Davide Barbuscia, David Randall
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT9tQ_0g9OWoav00

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted on Monday for the first time since April following hotter-than-anticipated inflation data last week.

As the U.S. Federal Reserve attempts to bring inflation down from 40-year highs, banks have ramped up projections of interest rate hikes, and some shorter-dated bond yields surged higher than longer term ones. read more

Here is a quick primer on what a steep, flat or inverted yield curve means and how it has predicted recession, and what it might be signaling now.

WHAT SHOULD THE CURVE LOOK LIKE?

The U.S. Treasury finances federal government budget obligations by issuing various forms of debt. The $23 trillion Treasury market includes bills that mature in one month to one year, two- to 10-year notes, and 20- and 30-year bonds.

The yield curve, which plots the return on all Treasury securities, typically slopes upward as the payout increases with the duration. Yields move inversely to prices.

A steepening curve typically signals expectations for stronger economic activity, higher inflation, and higher interest rates. A flattening curve can mean investors expect near-term rate hikes and are pessimistic about economic growth.

WHAT DOES AN INVERTED CURVE MEAN?

Investors watch parts of the yield curve as recession indicators, primarily the spread between three-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes , and the two- to 10-year (2/10) segment.

On Monday, the 2/10 part inverted, meaning two-year Treasuries yielded more than 10-year paper. Short-term yields, which are sensitive to interest rates, are rising with rate-hike expectations while higher long-term rates reflect concerns that the Fed will be unable to control inflation.

The inversion signals that a recession could follow.

That part of the curve had inverted in late March for the first time since 2019. It steepened again as traders, having priced in a string of rate hikes, sharpened their focus on the pace and scope of the Fed's plans to reduce its balance sheet.

The U.S. curve has inverted before each recession since 1955, with a recession following between six and 24 months, according to a 2018 report by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. It offered a false signal just once in that time. That research focused on a slightly different part of the curve, between one- 10-year Treasury yields.

The yield curve has inverted 28 times since 1900, according to Anu Gaggar, Global Investment Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network, who looked at the 2/10 part of the curve. In 22 of these instances, a recession has followed.

For the last six recessions, a recession on average began six to 36 months after the curve inverted, she said.

Before March, the last time the 2/10 part of the yield curve inverted was in 2019. The following year, the United States entered a recession, which was caused by the global pandemic.

WHY IS THE YIELD CURVE INVERTING NOW?

Yields of short-term U.S. government debt have been rising quickly this year, reflecting expectations for a series of rate hikes by the Fed. Longer-dated government bond yields have moved at a slower pace amid concerns policy tightening may hurt the economy.

As a result, the shape of the Treasury yield curve has been generally flattening and in some cases inverting.

The curve steepened in April and May but last week's higher-than-anticipated inflation data shifted investors' focus once again on the short-end of the curve. Two-year yields rose to a 15-year high of around 3.25% on Monday.

Other parts of the curve also inverted, including the spread between five- and 30-year U.S. Treasuries , and between three- and 10-year paper .

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE REAL WORLD?

While rate increases can be a weapon against inflation, they can also slow economic growth by raising borrowing costs for everything from mortgages to car loans.

The yield curve also affects consumers and business.

When short-term rates increase, U.S. banks tend to raise benchmark rates for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, including small business loans and credit cards, making borrowing more costly for consumers. Mortgage rates also rise.

When the yield curve steepens, banks can borrow at lower rates and lend at higher rates. When the curve is flatter their margins are squeezed, which may deter lending.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Megan Davies and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Interest Rates#Government Budget#U S Federal Reserve#The U S Treasury#The U S Federal Reserve
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. fuel and trucking costs power producer inflation

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased solidly in May as the cost of gasoline surged, another sign of stubbornly high inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as much as 75 basis points on Wednesday. The Labor Department report on Tuesday followed news...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for June 16, 2022: Rates Continue to Climb

Some closely followed mortgage rates crept higher today. There was significant growth in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages and 15-year mortgages. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy