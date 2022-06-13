ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville United Methodist  Church plans special events

 3 days ago

July 8, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the playground - Bible Story & Craft & a cold summer treat –– All are welcome. Bring a friend. Suitable for ages 3-12. The event is free....

