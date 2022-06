Peacock has set the premiere date for its upcoming comedic thriller, The Resort, and while the mystery will draw you in, it’s about so much more. The Resort will premiere on Thursday, July 28, with the first three episodes. The rest of the eight-episode season will be released weekly on Thursdays. Starring William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, and more, it is described as “a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time.” A marriage is put to the test on an anniversary trip when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries from 15 years prior.

