This Boho Romper Is Giving Us Zara Vibes at Half the Price

If you're the type of person who adores boho style , there are a few brands you likely shop time and time again — and Zara is definitely one of them! Many of their pieces feature stunning patterns and flowy designs, and we tend to adore every item. The only thing that stops Us from going on a shopping spree? The price tags!

Zara isn't the most expensive brand on the market by any means, but if we could find similar pieces for less, we're certainly going to explore that option. Right now, we're exclusively on the hunt for breezy summer styles, and our current top pick is this gorgeous romper from AELSON ! It seriously looks like it could be from a store like Zara, but it's available for a much more affordable price point.

Get the AELSON Women's Boho V Neck Print Romper for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

We would categorize this as the ultimate summer romper , or at least one of the best ones we've seen this season. It has the right style and design to rock when the sun is shining outside! It features a plunging V-neckline which ties at the center of the bust, plus a cutout right below it. Then, there are long flared-out sleeves and a unique hemline that we simply haven't seen before. The shorts have a scarf-like style that adds extra flowiness to this romper's look. It's a feature we didn't know we needed in our fabulous fashions until now!

This specific romper comes in two different colors — one that features a purple color scheme, and another with blue hues. Both are absolutely gorgeous, and in fact, one shopper mentioned they loved the romper so much, they ended up scoring both! Although the design does have some more revealing parts, it's actually incredibly flattering. Don't let the cutout detail or short length deter you from giving it a shot! Shoppers say it's one of their favorite summer pieces and claim you won't regret buying it for yourself . Boho babes unite!

