Sioux Falls, SD

Airport authority, first responders to hold disaster exercise at FSD

By Todd Epp
kwsn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Airport Authority, first-response agencies, and Sioux Falls...

kwsn.com

gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-29 rollover; abortions paused; pit bulls at large

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakota’s only abortion provider has paused scheduling abortions, while it awaits the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former officer sentenced; grandfather dies after crash; state fair gate hikes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Fsd#Disaster#First Responders#S D
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 8 cars vandalized in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after eight cars’ windows were smashed. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said there are no knowns suspects involved in the serial vandalism that took place on Wednesday, June 15 in central Sioux Falls. Reports show that the cars were rummaged through after they were broken into, and there was one report of a missing purse.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

COVID Update for June 15, 2022: South Dakota Records 3 New Deaths

South Dakota recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,931. None of the new fatalities were posted for the Yankton area. The DOH reported 972 infections, while active cases...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kwsn.com

Childcare Costs Skyrocket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (sfsimplified.com) — New data from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative estimates that the gap in childcare affordability is around $636 million per year statewide. So what does “affordability” mean, according to the feds? Glad you asked, here’s the scoop. By federal definitions, “affordable” childcare costs no more than 7 percent of a household income. In South Dakota, the median household income is $59,896. Seven percent of that median income is $4,192. That’s what the federal government considereds affordable. The average cost of a year of childcare for one child in South Dakota is $10,000. So, we’re starting with a gap of $5,808 a year. When you factor in that 74% of families with children have both parents working, the numbers are astronomical.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US News and World Report

Owner Flees After Pit Bulls Maul Woman in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem, Smith react to abortion stopping in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While still legal in the state, abortion has stopped in South Dakota. The Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls remains open for services, but an official with the organization confirmed to KELOLAND News it has paused scheduling abortion appointments while awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on the case Dobbs vs. Jackson. In May, a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft showed the court plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Amazon construction in Sioux Falls is delayed

Two years ago, Amazon announced plans to open a distribution center in Sioux Falls. The company said it would be operational sometime this year. But construction is delayed. Bob Mundt is the president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. He says Amazon blames supply chain problems. “We don't...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

KELOLAND TV

USD wants all nursing at one Sioux Falls site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota hopes to increase its presence in Sioux Falls and turn around a campus that’s been struggling for much of the past 16 years to find its place in the state’s largest city. USD wants to give up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

newscenter1.tv

Fatal Vehicle-Bicycle Crash in Deuel County Names Released

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A biker, Jean-Pierre Petit, 53, of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, died due to injuries from a vehicle-bicycle crash last Thursday north of Brookings. According to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety press release, the current crash information states that Petit was riding his Krypton Argon 18-speed bicycle south along the fogline of Interstate 29 when he was hit by a 2015 International straight truck also driving south.
BROOKINGS, SD
Atlas Obscura

Seeking the Last Remnants of South Dakota’s ‘Divorce Colony’

The stone clock tower of the old Minnehaha County courthouse looms over the low-slung landscape of Sioux Falls. It’s no longer the tallest building in South Dakota’s largest city, but it remains the most recognizable one, and there are still some people who recall when it was the administrative hub of the region, from the 1890s through the 1950s. “A lot of people remember coming here when it was still a functioning courthouse,” says local historian Shelly Sjovold, “but most of the time it was when they were very young, and they first got their drivers’ licenses. That’s where you did things like that.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Body found in river not suspicious, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews in Sioux Falls recovered a body from the Big Sioux River Tuesday morning. The Sioux Falls Police Department says they haven’t identified the body of a man who was found in the water near Fawick Park. Officials say the death doesn’t...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

