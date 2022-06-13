All Yellowstone entrances closed due to flooding, 'extremely hazardous conditions'

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed Monday due to flooding and other "extremely hazardous conditions," the National Park Service announced.

No visitors will be allowed into Yellowstone until conditions stabilize. As of Monday afternoon, the closure was set to run through Wednesday at minimum.

“We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park," Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. "It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time.”

The park recorded 1.75 inches of rain at the north side of Lake Yellowstone as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service, including 1.37 inches in 24-hours — more than triple the previous single-day record. The far northern part of the park received an estimated 2-3 inches of rain.

Gage height on the Lamar River peaked at 16.7 feet early Monday, shattering the record of 12.15 feet set in 1996 and surpassing the maximum recordable height by nearly two feet. Flood levels on the Yellowstone River near Corwin Springs, MT broke the local record, which has stood for more than a century ago, also by about two feet.

The heavy rains have resulted in substantial flooding, along with mudslides and rockslides, particularly in the park’s northernmost areas. Much of the park still has snow on the ground, according to Tony Bergantino, director of the Water Resources Data System at the Wyoming State Climate Office. But it's been too warm during the past couple of nights for any of the recent rain to turn to snow.

"We're not having that little ebb and flow at night with temperatures getting down below freezing, sort of abating the melt-off," Bergantino said.

The closure announcement came just hours after the park announced that it was shuttering only the northern entrances. The same announcement said visitors in the northern portion of Yellowstone were being evacuated Monday morning due to flooding.

Sholly said later that Yellowstone's southern loop will also be evacuated beginning Monday afternoon due to concerns about flood levels rising in those areas.

"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park," Sholly said, "where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues."

With more rain on the way, the park said it does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

“The heaviest rainfall has moved off to the east already, so they're not expecting a lot of heavy rain,” said Jason Straub, lead meteorologist for the Riverton office of the National Weather Service. “But there still might be showers in the area today, tonight and tomorrow.”

Power is out in multiple park locations, and park officials are also worried that strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become an issue. Parts of nearby towns, including Gardiner, have also lost power.

Several sections of road in the park have been washed out between Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, the park service said, and multiple bridges may also be affected. Reports from inside the park indicate that at least one bridge has been destroyed.

U.S. Highway 89 South is now closed at Emigrant — about 15 miles north of the previous closure starting at Yankee Jim Canyon — due to roughly three feet of water on the road, the Park Service said.

Flooding has prompted more than a dozen road closures in Montana and 7 in Wyoming , all near Jackson and Cody, as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

The park said some road closures may last for an extended period.