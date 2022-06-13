ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Last of big cats rescued from Oklahoma animal park with ties to Joe Exotic

 3 days ago
Several big cats were rescued from an Oklahoma animal park associated with Joe Exotic.

Three out-of-state organizations helped rescue four big cats, including two tigers, a lion and a tiger hybrid, from a northeast Oklahoma animal park.

The big cats rescued were the last of the remaining animals at the abandoned park made famous by the Netflix series “Tiger King,” which is currently closed.

The Oakland Zoo, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, California, helped move the big cats.

An elderly and arthritic lion required immediate medical care and went to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

A tiger hybrid in poor condition — with a facial wound and bowed legs — and a tiger went to the Oakland Zoo.

A second tiger went to Lions Tigers & Bears.

“There are major red flags that show these animals were victims of the cub petting industry,” said Bobbi Brink, founder and director of Lions Tigers & Bears. “These cats were declawed and in poor health and living conditions. They were likely bred to be photo props, and once they grew too big and were no longer profitable, they were abandoned.”

The release said the park was shut down by the USDA in 2008 after multiple safety and welfare violations. When opened, the park offered cub petting and photo opportunities to the public.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was resentenced in January for hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin. He originally was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but a federal judge reduced that sentence to 21 years. His attorneys have filed for a new trial.

