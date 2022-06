While only one person commented on the zoning change that made it possible for a hotel and restaurant to be seriously considered for the 184 Main Street property in New Paltz, some neighbors are taking notice. Milton resident Violet Jamal seeks to build two stories of guest rooms atop a café, crowned by a roof deck. Village parking requirements allow developers to depend at least in part on street parking within 400 feet to get to the needed number of vehicle storage spots. The plans as drawn show 25 parking places on the property, out of at least 42 that will be needed for peak use.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO