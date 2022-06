ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some had a feeling days ago that New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was going to tell the feds not to send migrants to the Land of Enchantment. In a statement made on Tuesday, Grisham said, "The existing emergency arising from these wildfires has severely taxed the capacity of our state to provide resources to non-New Mexicans. I cannot allow the governments and communities of the state of New Mexico to shoulder additional burdens falling squarely within the federal government's purview."

