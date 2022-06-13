ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police search for suspect after person shot in northwest Oklahoma City

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Tractor-trailer hits bicyclist in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after police said a tractor-trailer hit a bicyclist Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the collision occurred on the off-ramp at eastbound Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. They have not released the victim's condition. KOCO 5 will provide more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Shots fired during multi-county pursuit ending in Edmond crash

EDMOND, Okla. — Shots were fired during a multi-county pursuit that ended in a crash off Interstate 35 in Edmond. At 4:05 a.m. Thursday, a Logan County deputy was in pursuit of a 2006 Yamaha XD1900 motorcycle on I-35 heading south at Second Street. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the motorcycle passed a trooper at 120 mph and exited the highway at the Southeast 15th Street off-ramp.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police seek leads in mailbox burglary cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads to identify and apprehend a burglary suspect. Police said the man seen on this page burglarized several mailboxes at an apartment complex near NW Expressway and W Wilshire Blvd. If you have any information on who he is,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City police investigating hit-and-run-accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run accident. It happened Wednesday shortly after 2 p.m. near SW 24th and S May Ave. There's no word on any injuries or fatalities. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. For more local news delivered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Rockwell#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

OHP: Minnesota man dies after being struck by two vehicles on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Minnesota man died after authorities say two vehicles struck him on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a pedestrian walked into the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Morgan Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the pedestrian ran into the side of one vehicle, causing him to fall and be hit by a second vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after racist stickers found at Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after stickers containing racist messages were reportedly found at Oklahoma City’s VA hospital. The hospital said when they were told about the stickers, they searched the building and found what they called remnants of them. Military.com reports they found a post on the social media site telegram posted last Wednesday by the group ‘White Lives Matter,’ showing the stickers in what they described as a bathroom at the VA hospital in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Alert Neighbor Stops Suspect From Breaking Into NW OKC Church

Oklahoman City police arrested a man over the weekend for attempting to break into a northwest Oklahoma City church. The pastor of Christ Central Church near northwest 50th Street and May Avenue said that was not the first time someone has tried to break into the church or steal from them. Scott Campbell said he does not plan to press charges against 38-year-old James Sheridan, he wants to help the man.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy