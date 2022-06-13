Police search for suspect after person shot in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after stickers containing racist messages were reportedly found at Oklahoma City’s VA hospital. The hospital said when they were told about the stickers, they searched the building and found what they called remnants of them. Military.com reports they found a post on the social media site telegram posted last Wednesday by the group ‘White Lives Matter,’ showing the stickers in what they described as a bathroom at the VA hospital in OKC.

