California zoo officials said four big cats deserted at an abandoned Oklahoma roadside zoo had been rescued. The Oakland Zoo said on Monday that with the help of animal sanctuaries Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Lions Tigers and Bears, the lion, two tigers, and a tiger hybrid were rescued at the closed roadside attraction, which the USDA had shut down in 2008 for multiple animal safety and welfare violations.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO