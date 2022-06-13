ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahoka, MO

William “Bill” D. Fox

Radio Keokuk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Bill” D. Fox, of Kahoka, passed away peacefully at home at 4:57 am on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was 63 years old. Bill was born in Deadwood, South Dakota, on August 9, 1958, one of six boys born to John D. Fox Sr. and Sally Fox (Maynard) Bill graduated...

