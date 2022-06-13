ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

THE KEOKUK ART CENTER TO EXHIBIT THE WORK OF MARTY MCCORMACK

Radio Keokuk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Keokuk Art Center will be displaying a collection of art work produced by Chicago artist, Martin McCormack through June 25.. Marty, who is usually known as one half of the Irish musical duo “Switchback”,...

www.radiokeokuk.com

Radio Keokuk

Lorry Jean Galbreath

Lorry Jean Galbreath, 63 of Springfield, IL formerly of Keokuk passed away peacefully after her battle with lung cancer on Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home. Lorry was born July 27, 1958 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of John and Frances Dawson Galbreath. Lorry graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1976, where she was an avid softball player. She played many years with the Keokuk Superstars.
KEOKUK, IA
Radio Keokuk

Walton “Wally” Wetzel

Walton “Wally” E. Wetzel, 92 of Quincy, IL formerly of Keokuk, IA died Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home. He was born August 5, 1929 in West Point, IL the son of Albert W. and Harriet Fae Hopson Wetzel. He graduated from Carthage High School in Carthage, IL with the Class of 1947.
KEOKUK, IA
Radio Keokuk

First Recipients of the Molly Hurley Memorial Scholarship Announced

First Winners of the Molly Hurley Memorial Scholarship Fund Announced. The Molly Hurley Memorial Scholarship committee members along with the Keokuk Area Community Foundation are happy to announce the winners of the first annual “Molly Hurley Memorial Scholarship” as Sydney Schafer of Keokuk IA and Madi Cole of Carthage IL.
KEOKUK, IA
Radio Keokuk

Sharon Jean Schafer

Sharon Jean Schafer, 82 years old, of Sutter, Illinois, daughter to Herbert and Elsie (Wollbrink) Koehler, has gone to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, in her home. She was born October 22, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa. Survived by her husband, Robert Schafer, daughters Penny Schafer and Gena Dewald and family (husband Duane, Kortney, Ismael, and Gracie Gutierrez, Jordan, Phillip, and Allison (Fiancé Robert), son Troy Schafer and family (wife Michelle, daughters, Rochelle (daughter Jordan), Holly (daughter Zoey), Drew (son Lincoln), Katielyn (husband Joshua) Koechle, and Benjamin Schafer). Those who will carry on her legacy and stories include sisters Patricia McMillen, and Nadine (Willard) Savage, her friends and cousins including too many to note, and numerous nieces and nephews who also have their families.
SUTTER, IL
KBUR

SE Iowa man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Henry County man for the theft of a vehicle. According to a news release, on Thursday, June 9th, at about 1:17 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1600 grid of 265th street near Oakland Mills, IA.
HENRY COUNTY, IA

