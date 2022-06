Lorry Jean Galbreath, 63 of Springfield, IL formerly of Keokuk passed away peacefully after her battle with lung cancer on Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home. Lorry was born July 27, 1958 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of John and Frances Dawson Galbreath. Lorry graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1976, where she was an avid softball player. She played many years with the Keokuk Superstars.

