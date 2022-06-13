ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans vs. Rams Aug. 19 preseason game to be carried live on NFL Network

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9SjS_0g9NrBP400

Houston Texans fans outside of the home market will get a chance to see their team take on the defending Super Bowl champions in an exhibition tilt live on NFL Network.

NFL Media announced Monday the Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams preseason game on Aug. 19 will be carried live on NFL Network at 9:00 p.m. Central Time.

The game is one of 22 live preseason games the network will be airing throughout preseason.

Here is a look at the Texans’ preseason schedule, including times, dates, and TV channel:

Week 1 — Aug. 13 — New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans — KTRK-TV

Week 2 — Aug. 19 — Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams — KTRK-TV [NFL Network]

Week 3 — Aug. 25 — San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans — Amazon Prime Video

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Network#Preseason Games#American Football#Nfl Media#Amazon Prime Video
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons why the Rockets traded talented big Christian Wood to the Mavericks

The Houston Rockets just traded their leading scorer, Christian Wood, to the Dallas Mavericks. For some, this transaction might be surprising. Wood, 26, is a versatile player who scores well as a rim runner and on pick and pop possessions. That makes him an ideal pick and roll partner for Luka Doncic in Dallas. One glance at his counting stats and you will see he was the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker on the roster for the Rockets last season, too.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson legal update: Two more cases expected to be filed

In what seems like it will be a never-ending story, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson continues to be front-page news for all the wrong reasons. After two more cases were filed, the first since the team acquired him, recently and the New York Times investigation was published, the Browns and Watson have gone about business as usual. That is expected to continue with the mandatory minicamp opening today but business as usual, right now, also means more cases against Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy