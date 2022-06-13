Texans vs. Rams Aug. 19 preseason game to be carried live on NFL Network

Houston Texans fans outside of the home market will get a chance to see their team take on the defending Super Bowl champions in an exhibition tilt live on NFL Network.

NFL Media announced Monday the Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams preseason game on Aug. 19 will be carried live on NFL Network at 9:00 p.m. Central Time.

The game is one of 22 live preseason games the network will be airing throughout preseason.

Here is a look at the Texans’ preseason schedule, including times, dates, and TV channel:

Week 1 — Aug. 13 — New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans — KTRK-TV

Week 2 — Aug. 19 — Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams — KTRK-TV [NFL Network]

Week 3 — Aug. 25 — San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans — Amazon Prime Video