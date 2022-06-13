Robert Sheets Sr. of Evansville

We have seen a lot of businesses come and go in Evansville. These are just a few that I know that 90s kids miss the most!. I find myself often telling kids that I know all about what places in Evansville used to be and how much fun we had going there. I'm sure that I am not the only one who fondly remembers the "good ole days" when we would visit certain places in Evansville. There are quite a few of these places that we frequented back in the 90s that we wish that our kids could enjoy today.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO