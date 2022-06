Bathrooms: yes but at the time of my visit they were locked. Additional Features: 4 baseball diamonds, walking path, basketball court. Mount Vernon Park is tucked back in the trees of the quiet neighborhood of Mount Vernon and is probably the best maintained park in Lawrence. When you pull in, you will enter a large parking lot. When there are baseball games going on, the lot fills up, but if you go during school time or times without games you will have plenty of parking to choose from.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO