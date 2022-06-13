Cheryl June Gentry

Throughout Bobbie’s life, she told many people that God’s purpose for her was to be a homemaker. Bobbie fulfilled that purpose better than anyone we know. We are positive she immediately took up a care taking position as soon as she reached heaven. During her lifetime she took pride in not only being a homemaker, but also passing on her expert skills of gardening, sewing, cooking, and cleaning to her daughters and grandchildren. Above all, her personal skills will always be missed, because no one makes green beans like grandma’s green beans! Near the end of Bobbie’s life she spent her days bragging about her large family, showing off pictures, telling stories, and snuggling every grandchild she could.

HAMILTON, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO