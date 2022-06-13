The crucial piece of evidence in the murder case of two campers that STILL remains missing two years after their deaths

Police have renewed the search for a missing trailer that could have been used in the alleged murders of two elderly campers in Victoria's High Country.

The remains of Melbourne campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay were found buried in remote bushland last November, 20 months after they vanished without a trace in March 2020.

Police are yet to recover a vital piece of evidence that will be key in the upcoming trial of former Jetstar pilot Gregory Stuart Lynn, 55, who is charged with the pair's murders.

A rusty silver-blue trailer once allegedly owned by Lynn is believed to have been used to transport the bodies of Mr Hill, 74, and Mrs Clay, 73, away from their Wonnangatta campsite two years ago.

On the night the elderly pair vanished, CCTV showed a trailer being towed by an off-road vehicle.

Police hold a theory that the trailer was advertised on Gumtree online between March and July, 2020 but haven't ruled out the possibility it was sold elsewhere, the Herald Sun reported.

'Investigators have been working with Gumtree to examine sales of trailers matching the description in that time period but have not located it at this stage,' a Victoria Police statement read.

A subsequent search of Lynn's home following his arrest last November did not uncover the trailer, which police believe could be the final piece of the puzzle.

The missing item is described as a rusty silver-blue 7x5 trailer with off-road wheels.

Mr Hill left his Drouin home on March 19 and picked up Ms Clay from her home in Pakenham in his white Toyota LandCruiser.

The pair were last heard from the next day when Mr Hill, an experienced outdoorsman, called via high-frequency radio to say he was at Wonnangatta Valley.

Police will allege the pair died within hours after arriving at their campsite on March 20, with Mr Hill's fire-damaged Toyota Landcruiser found at the scene the next day.

Police are yet to recover a trailer (pictured) captured on CCTV on the night Richard Hill and Carol Clay vanished in March 2020

Lynn was arrested at a remote campsite in Arbuckle Junction, 280km northeast of Melbourne in November last year.

He was later charged with the murders of Mr Hill and Ms Clay.

Human remains were a few days later north the east Gippsland town of Dargo a few days later.

Extensive testing of the remains confirmed to be of Mr Hill and Ms Clay earlier this year.

Lynn appeared in court last month where his case was delayed after prosecutors requested more time to compile evidence and exhibits, including transcripts.

He remains behind bars and will reappear in court on August 23.

Lynn faces life in prison if he's convicted of murdering the pair.

The pair (pictured) mysteriously vanished from their campsite in the Wonnangatta Valley on March 20, 2020. Their bodies were found 20 months later

TIMELINE OF CAROL CLAY AND RUSSELL HILL'S DISAPPEARENCE

* March 19, 2020: Russell Hill, 74, leaves his Drouin home and picks up Carol Clay, 73, from her Pakenham home

* March 20, 2020: Mr Hill makes a call via high frequency radio saying he was at Wonnangatta Valley in the Victorian Alps. It is the last time anyone hears from either of the pair

* March 21, 2020: Campers find Mr Hill's fire-damaged Toyota Landcruiser at their campsite near Dry River Creek Track

* March 26, 2020: When Mr Hill planned to leave the region

* March 28 to 29, 2020: When Ms Clay told friends she expected to return

* March 30, 2020: Police make public appeal for information amid search

* April 6, 2020: Initial search called off

* March 5, 2021: Police appeal for information about 'mystery vehicle', described as a 'white dual cab ute' seen in the area

* March 9, 2021: Drone handed into police ruled out as Mr Hill's

* April 4, 2021: Cadaver dogs join search at Wonnangatta Valley

* April 14, 2021: Two shovels found near the Great Alpine Rd at Mount Hotham, about 100km drive from where the campers went missing

* November 8, 2021: Image released of blue four-wheel drive seen in the area

* November 22, 2021: Police arrest 55-year-old man from Caroline Springs

* November 25, 2021: The 55-year-old man is charged with two counts of murder

* November 30, 2021: Police find human remains during search for missing campers