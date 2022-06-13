ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands cheer UO graduates from 2022, 2021 and 2020 as they turn their tassels

By Miranda Cyr and Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
 3 days ago

Around 3,000 graduates turned their tassels and officially graduated Monday morning at Autzen Stadium.

This ceremony celebrated the class of 2022 and was also a belated in-person event for the classes of 2021 and 2020.

"It feels like for two years we've been on pause," said Katia Vargas, class of 2020, who eared a bachelor's in journalism. "It's closure. Being here after two years feels very strange."

Graduates made their way from the Moshofsky Plaza to the stadium in their "Gra(n)d Entrance" early on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiSnP_0g9NjSsV00

As they followed the line of green robes into the stadium, Vargas, along with her friends and fellow 2020 graduates, remarked on how weird and wonderful if felt to be back at Autzen years after officially graduating.

"We're happy to be back together for sure,"Juleah Alves, class of 2020, who earned her bachelor's in sociology, said. "That's a big part of it."

Jenika Taylor, class of 2021, who earned her bachelor's in environmental studies, said that she's relieved to finally experience a "real graduation." She said it feels better to have a real ceremony rather than just a diploma that arrives in the mail. Taylor now has an internship in Vancouver where she's able to work with animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9xjD_0g9NjSsV00

"Just follow what you're wanting to do and figure out your purpose," Taylor said, advising the class of 2022."If you have hardships, just fend it out."

Kiana Popoola, class of 2021, and her husband, Ayooluwa Popool, class of 2022, pushed their stroller containing baby Mahalia into the stadium.

When asked if they thought they would see this day the couple laughed.

"I had my doubts, but I had faith that we would make it," Ayooluwa Popool, who earned his bachelor's in human physiology, said. "It feels really good. Honestly, COVID college was not fun, but we made it through."

Eaton: Graduates journey has just begun

The day started off with a cold drizzle that petered out. The mix of graduates came to the stadium donned in suits, dresses, sweatpants or hoodies under their robes.

Hayley Sharkey, class of 2022, who who earned her bachelor's in public relations, followed the long line of green wearing big white platform heels, a popular choice for day, despite the weather.

"I'm really nervous, really nervous but good nervous," Sharkey said before entering Autzen. "I've been waiting my whole life to come here … I was in school for five years for this."

Sharkey said her whole family flew from Miami to see this day.

"It's definitely really meaningful because I haven't had a lot of family come out because I live so far," She said. "It's a change to have my whole family here and do all the touristy things that I've been wanting to do for years."

The ceremony began with UO President Michael Schill speaking to the graduates about keeping their "Duck spirit and tenacity alive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cys1Q_0g9NjSsV00

For the first time ever celebrating three classes, he discussed how the pandemic accelerated everything, good and bad, and put a new value on in-person interactions.

“The world has changed, and I won’t mince words. You are graduating into uncertain times,” Schill said. “It could be discouraging if it were not for the fact that you each of you can make a difference.

"You all are going to set the agenda for our future."

After Schill's speech, Olympic gold medalist Ashton Eaton took to the microphone. Eaton, a 2010 graduate from UO, and gave the commencement address. Eaton is known for winning gold medals in the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio for the decathlon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZITJh_0g9NjSsV00

Eaton said he saw himself in the young graduates, reminiscing about his commencement ceremony 12 years ago.

"I was sitting on the floor where you are, before I was the Ashton Eaton who accomplished any of these things people know me for today, I was where you were," Eaton said. "All those things I eventually did occur, did not (yet) occur, not even in my mind. It literally blows my mind to think about, because I was just sitting there, and the ability to do all that was just locked away in there. I had no, no special feeling, no secret sauce, no guarantees, and so I really feel like the same is true for you."

Eaton said this "untapped potential" was one of the biggest reasons he decided to give the commencement address, hoping to inspire the graduates to let them know their journey has only just begun.

Eaton shared an anecdote of a time he wanted to quit in 2016, while preparing for the Olympics. He said even he, as a Olympic gold medalist, felt that he didn't know what he was doing and what his purpose was for a time. He said he realized he needed to go through hardships to improve himself.

"Based on the experiences I've had, so far, I think that struggle causes growth, and vice versa. Growth is a struggle," Eaton said.

Eaton also mentioned that he and his wife, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, another Olympic athlete who graduated from UO in 2011, gave birth to their second child and "second future Duck" 48 hours before commencement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8Xkx_0g9NjSsV00

Traveling far and wide

UO officials estimate that about 25,000 guests attended the ceremony Monday morning, close to their initial estimate of 30,000.

Families came from all over the country to join in the celebration to support their graduates.

Denny and Cathy McConnell came from Alaska to celebrate their daughter's graduation with a bachelor's degree in communication disorder. They said they took three flights, totaling 18 hours of travel, to be at the ceremony. Cathy McConnel said she just reminded herself that her daughter was the one who did all the hard work to earn her degree.

Jill and Edward Dorsey drove for 10 hours up from Hollister, California, to support their daughter Emma earning her bachelor's in multidisciplinary science. Jill Dorsey said she had been worried that there wouldn't be an in-person graduation, so she's glad there was a ceremony at Autzen this year.

"It was super hard to COVID, classes via the computer, so I'm just, I'm in awe of her being able to accomplish what she's done," Jill Dorsey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrTzY_0g9NjSsV00

International student Pengcheng Chang didn't have any family from China come to attend his commencement, but he celebrated with several other international students from different countries. He said he feels lucky to have an in-person ceremony to mark his graduation.

"I had people I know graduate in the past two years, and yeah, they'd be really sad," said Chang, class of 2022, who earned his bachelor's degree in education. "Some students, they won't go to the graduate school, and maybe the bachelor degree is their (only graduation)."

Other families were from closer to home, many from Eugene and more from other parts of the state.

"We are proud of him," said Paula Hernandez of Portland about her son who graduating with a bachelor's in psychology. "I think he enjoyed his college experience and he is ready for his adult life."

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr .

Contact reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick at Tatiana@registerguard.com or 541-521-7512, and follow her on Twitter @TatianaSophiaPT.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Thousands cheer UO graduates from 2022, 2021 and 2020 as they turn their tassels

