Jack Welsby set to receive international recognition with England call up for All Stars clash

By Gary Carter
 4 days ago
JACK Welsby is set to take his talents to the international stage with a full England call up.

National boss Shaun Wane names his squad for Saturday's mid-season match against the Combined Nations All Stars today.

England boss Shaun Wane (left) is set to hand St Helens' Jack Welsby an international call up. Credit: SWPIX.COM

And SunSport understands St Helens starlet Welsby will be in it - and is in line for his England debut.

The 21-year-old was involved in the squad for last year's mid-season match after being brought in as an injury replacement for Jonny Lomax.

But Wane is thought to have been convinced to include him from the off after a string of fine performances in a variety of positions.

Welsby will not occupy the full back slot as skipper Sam Tomkins is likely to be there.

However, a spot in the halves is probable, especially if Lomax - who is playing through a biceps injury - is left out.

Welsby is likely to find himself among friends as Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Morgan Knowles and Alex Walmsley look set to join him.

However, Wane has calls to make on a number of positions, including a second winger, centre and half back and who starts at hooker.

The All Stars - Super League's best non-England players - suffered a blow as Jake Connor is out for 12 weeks with a strained medial knee ligament.

Their boss, rugby league legend Ellery Hanley, is likely to opt for Wigan superstar Jai Field in the full back slot.

Welsby is set to receive reward for a string of fine performances for Saints Credit: SWPIX.COM

