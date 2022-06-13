WATCH: Lauren Balthrop, “Thank You” (Featuring Maya de Vitry)

In Their Words: “The idea to record Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ came from a conversation when we were down in Mexico chatting with Ethan from the label. At that point we were about to go back into the studio in Nashville to track a full grass record live. I’ve always loved this Adele song, too. Fast forward, and things were starting to get back to normal, so we began recording. I got in touch with Tim who is one of my favorite singers and musicians, ran the tune by him, and he sang on it beautifully. It’s always a great honor to work with Tim. We also got Scott Vestal on banjo, Billy Contreras on fiddle, Ethan Burkhardt on upright bass, Matt Menefee on mandolin and Tony Wray on guitar.” — Danny Burns.

