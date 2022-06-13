ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Get more than your average diner experience at Wentzville Family Diner

By Charlotte Renner
feastmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, Wentzville Family Diner appears to be your basic diner with a menu full of staples like eggs Benedict and waffles. But each day, the blackboard lining the back wall of the restaurant gets filled with daily specials that elevate this homey joint. Alongside a classic diner...

www.feastmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: June 17-19

Celebrate the ’90s, dance in the streets of Old Webster or treat Dad to a cruise this weekend. “Join us for a special Maker Market Third Friday June 17 from 6 to 9pm. Showcasing small and local creators, the evening will include sweet and savory hand pies from Misters Hand Pies.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
Wentzville, MO
Local
Missouri Restaurants
State
Missouri State
Wentzville, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Wentzville Family Diner
FOX2now.com

Public School House has big events planned with Party in the USA and Big Bang

ST. LOUIS – The people of Cottleville know about the amazing pop-up bars and private events held at the historic Public School House. Owner Chelsey Sweeten spoke about two huge events coming up. Including the Party in the USA on June 29-30, then the Big Bang event on July 2. With fireworks and bands, an annual Alice in Wonderland event has been set in August. Get all the details on these amazing events below.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
KMOV

Episode 189: Noto Pizza

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- It all started with a pizza in Scotland... Not what you’d expect to kick off an authentic Italian restaurant, but that was Wayne Sieve’s first introduction to Neapolitan-style pizza. That first taste set off a passion project that would eventually lead to a food...
SAINT PETERS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Video: Bear Scouting Location for New Den Causes Stir in Fenton

On Saturday, a Fenton man heading out to run errands encountered a bear in his subdivision. Thirty-three year old Justin Mathenia was pulling out of his street onto Saline Drive, near Gravois Bluffs, when he spotted the black bear running through several of his neighbors' front yards. He said at...
FENTON, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite pastrami

Recently we published a culinary investigation into the hotly debated question, “Where does pastrami really come from?” There’s a rumor about the history of pastrami. That it’s from Texas, not New York. The idea has been kicking around since 2015, first as wild speculation by a New York food critic, then as probable fact by Texas Monthly magazine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
feastmagazine.com

Sunflower Savannah has been growing sustainable, organic produce for more than two decades

Food trends come and go, but the farmers – the backbone of the restaurant industry – live on. Open since 2000, Sunflower Savannah, a family-owned and –operated farm in Beaufort, Missouri, is a producer with a rich history and strong tradition. Run by husband-and-wife team Billy and Sam Wiseman, the farm produces St. Croix lamb, Cayuga duck eggs and roasting birds, heirloom tomatoes, garlic ramps, quince, garlic and more – all in the most sustainable way possible.
BEAUFORT, MO
FOX2now.com

Roof Renewal extends the life of your roof by 5 to 15 years

ST. LOUIS – Homeowners can extend the life of their roof with an environmentally friendly process from Roof Renewal. Why replace it when it can be renewed? Owner Darryl Durell does not replace the roof, rather his product is a sealant that can be used for metal, asphalt, tile, and cedar roofs and it comes in multiple colors! Contact them today!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nwahomepage.com

Bear hit, killed by semi-truck in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A bear died after a semi-truck hit it on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, Missouri, Monday afternoon. Officials believe it’s the same bear that traveled to different cities in Jefferson County in recent days. Wildlife experts said the bear population is still growing faster than...
The Telegraph

Rolling Hills' clubhouse closed due to beam failure

GODFREY - There was some minor damage to the Rolling Hills Golf Club, located at 5801 Pierce Lane, on Tuesday. The Godfrey golf club's general manager Rick Martin said that at around 1 p.m. Tuesday a support beam in the course clubhouse failed. This caused the building to lower a couple of inches.
GODFREY, IL
Awesome 92.3

A Missouri Library Is Named One Of The Top 11 Most Beautiful In The Country

When I was a kid, I spent a fair amount of time at my local library. It was a quiet place to study, they had activities for kids, a chess club, and I was able to get just about any book I needed either for school or for leisure. I read a lot as a kid. Now, libraries seem to be a quiet place to get free internet, computer help, send a fax, as well as reading. A St Louis Library has been recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy